COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the community building. A celebration of life open house will be 4-7 p.m. that evening at 701 W. Centre in Hartington.
Roberta Hoesing died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.