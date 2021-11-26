You have permission to edit this article.
Roberta Hoesing

COLERIDGE — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coleridge Community Building in Coleridge. Shannon Arduser will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the community building. A celebration of life open house will be 4-7 p.m. that evening at 701 W. Centre in Hartington.

Roberta Hoesing died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

Joan Jensen

Joan Jensen

WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Marcus Matthews

Marcus Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill. The Rev. Ralph Metschke will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Nita Meyer

Nita Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

John Schiffbauer Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of F…

Patricia Jones

Patricia Jones

AINSWORTH — Memorial visitation for Patricia K. Jones, 61, Ainsworth, will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.

Thomas Dover

Thomas Dover

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas E. Dover, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas Dover died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Mark Bechtel

Mark Bechtel

NORFOLK — Services for Mark L. Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will be in the Fremont Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Marcus Matthews

Marcus Matthews

O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.

Dee Anne Nilson

Dee Anne Nilson

BURTON — Services for Dee Anne Nilson, 72, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

