Robert Wordekemper

BEEMER — Services for Robert H. Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and Knights of Columbus rosary and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorials be directed to the Beemer Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments.