Robert Wordekemper

BEEMER — Services for Robert H. Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Wisner.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil and Knights of Columbus rosary and will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church.
He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.
1927-2019
Robert Herman Wordekemper was born Oct. 4, 1927, the sixth and second youngest child of Conrad and Mary (Ritter) Wordekemper. Bob’s early years were spent on his family farm near Howells. His family moved to a farm east of Beemer in 1940. Thus began his lifelong devotion to his new town of Beemer.
He graduated from Beemer High School in 1945 and farmed and fed cattle with his father until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in December 1950. Due to his rather large stature, Bob was selected to be Military Police and served in Korea from 1950 until his honorable discharge in 1952.
On Nov. 7, 1960, Bob was united in marriage to Grace Ann Grothe at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. They lived and worked in Beemer, where they raised their two children, Dan and Sarah. Bob enjoyed the large, extended family of numerous nieces and nephews that lived in the area, and “Uncle Bob” never missed an opportunity to attend a family gathering, big or small.
Always a farmer at heart, Bob decided to become a hobby beekeeper in the early 1960s, and it quickly became a commercial operation. Customers came from near and far to purchase his honey, and he loved socializing in the honey booth at the Cuming County Fair each August.
Wordekemper Apiary had the honor of being profiled by Roger Welsch for a “Postcards from Nebraska” segment on CBS Sunday Morning in 1997.
Bob’s dedication to his community came in many forms. He and Grace Ann owned Bob’s Market in Beemer for 32 years. He served on the Beemer Volunteer Fire and Rescue squad, town board and as mayor. He championed his small town to anyone who would listen, even during random conversations with strangers while waiting on a bench at any shopping mall in Omaha.
He loved his faith and was proud to be part of the Knights of Columbus brethren as a 4th degree Knight and dutifully served his Holy Cross community. He was especially proud to be included in a Korean War Veteran Honor Flight and grateful that all veterans were being recognized and honored for their commitment to our country’s freedom.
During any spare time, you could find Bob tending to his large summer garden, well known for abundant tomato harvests, or attending a gun auction that fueled his passion as a collector.
Survivors include a son, Dan (Dawn) Wordekemper of Chadron and their sons Nicholas and Zachary; a daughter, Sarah (AJ) Eschwig of Lakewood, Colo.; a grandson, Nathan Bull of Fort Collins, Colo., and his mother, Sandy (Ted) Baack of Wayne.
Bob was preceded in death by his spouse; parents; a brother, Leonard Wordekemper; five sisters, Mary Ann Wepplo, Angeline Steffensmeier, Eleanora Behling, Odelia Steffensmeier and Frances Liermann, and all of their spouses.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be directed to the Beemer Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments.
A luncheon at the Beemer American Legion Hall will follow the burial.