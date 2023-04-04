LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln.
Robert Woeppel died Dec. 9, 2022, in Lincoln.
Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln. These services were rescheduled from their original time.
1944-2022
Robert Neil Woeppel, better known as Bob, was born on leap day, Feb. 29, 1944, in Holt County to Elmer and Addie (Mickelson) Woeppel, the 10th of 12 children. Bob grew up in Ewing and graduated from Ewing High School.
