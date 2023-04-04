 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Woeppel

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln.

Robert Woeppel died Dec. 9, 2022, in Lincoln.

Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln. These services were rescheduled from their original time.

1944-2022

Robert Neil Woeppel, better known as Bob, was born on leap day, Feb. 29, 1944, in Holt County to Elmer and Addie (Mickelson) Woeppel, the 10th of 12 children. Bob grew up in Ewing and graduated from Ewing High School.

Condolences can be left with www.bmlfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Thomas McCarthy

Thomas McCarthy

NORFOLK — Services for Thomas P. McCarthy, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thomas McCarthy died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at The Homestead in Norfolk.

Robert Woeppel

Robert Woeppel

LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. “Bob” Woeppel, 78, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 500 N. 31st St., Lincoln. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.

Timothy Finkral

Timothy Finkral

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Timothy G. “Tim” Finkral, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Timothy Finkral died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson

CREIGHTON — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jack Johnson died Monday, April 3, 2023, at his residence.

Doris Kluthe

Doris Kluthe

ELGIN — Services for Doris Jean Kluthe, 81 Elgin, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. Joseph Sund officiating. Burial to follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Ruth Reeg

Ruth Reeg

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Ruth E. Reeg, 98, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 306 S. Second St., Battle Creek. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk.

Merle Loecker

Merle Loecker

HARTINGTON — Merle Loecker, 81, Hartington, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Darrell Dawson

Darrell Dawson

MADISON — Memorial services for Darrell N. Dawson, 77, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Daniel Henn

Daniel Henn

ELGIN — Daniel D. Henn, 86, Elgin, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara