LINCOLN — Services for Robert N. Woeppel, 78, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3128 S St., in Lincoln. Private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pierce.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., in Lincoln.
Robert Woeppel died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Lincoln.
Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln.
1944-2022
Born Feb. 29, 1944, in Page, Robert Woeppel was the son of Elmer and Addie (Mikkelson) Woeppel.
Survivors include his spouse, Marianne; children Barbara (Bart) Neubauer of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Beverly Woeppel of Columbus, Patricia Kindshuh of Columbus, Margaret Woeppel of Lincoln, Michael (Christy) Woeppel of Davey, Stephanie (Jeremy Shedlosky) Woeppel of Minneapolis, Minn.; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings Karen Davis of Sioux City, David (DeAnna) Woeppel of Waterloo, Charlotte (Glenn) Herendeen of Rochester, N.Y., and Leo (Jean) Woeppel of Wisner; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and six brothers.
