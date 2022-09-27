ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Robert Wilson died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
1929-2022
Robert True Wilson was born on July 31, 1929, in Albion to True Valier and Lettie (Hattlestad) Wilson. He was baptized on Oct. 2, 1938, and confirmed on June 13, 1943, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The family then moved to Sioux Falls, S.D., and then to Clear Lake, Iowa. He attended kindergarten in Clear Lake. The family then moved back to Albion, and Bob attended elementary and high school in Albion, graduating in 1947. After graduation, he attended Wayne State College and worked construction with Francis Anderson in Albion.
The Korean War broke out, and Bob received his draft notice. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Bob married the love of his life, Arlene Lavone Schlanbusch, on Dec. 27, 1950.
Shortly after their marriage, he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base, and then deployed to Japan. He was part of a flight crew on a Douglas C-54 Skymaster military transport aircraft. He was then deployed to Korea as part of a flight crew on a Douglas C-124 Globemaster II military transport aircraft, flying in heavy equipment, troops and evacuating wounded. After this, Bob was stationed at Moses Lake Washington Air Force Base.
After his discharge from the Air Force, he returned to Albion to start his own construction company. He and Ed Kunzman were partners for a short time and then they each went on their own.
Bob was very active in the Zion Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and also served as its president. He and Arlene were active in the church and bell choirs. He also enjoyed being an usher on Sundays and Christmas and Easter, as well as teaching Sunday School. He never wanted to miss the Lutheran Brotherhood fishing trips with his sons to Harlan County Reservoir. For many years, they took camping trips with close friends and families to Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
He and Arlene loved their dance club and many friends. Bob was proud that he remodeled the church kitchen. Bob loved woodworking and had taught a woodworking class for several years. When he met his new physician, he was reminded “Bob, don’t you remember me, I was in your woodworking class!”
Bob’s passion was building and remodeling homes. Later in life, he became Albion’s building inspector, a job he loved. He served as building inspector from 2002 into his 80s. The project that was the most demanding was the first addition to the Boone County Health Center. While a resident of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home, Bob was given a tour, via his wheelchair, of the most recent addition to the hospital. Along with construction, Bob had several apartment rentals with many wonderful tenants over the years. The tenants were like family to Bob and Arlene, and they loved to host annual dinners and get togethers.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Robert (Sharlene) Wilson of Clay Center and Paul (Carol) Wilson of Grimes, Iowa; sister-in-law Charlotte Wilson of Iowa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Arlene; and siblings Yvonne Reynolds, Dean Wilson and JoAnn Nore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.