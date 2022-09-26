ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
Robert Wilson died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.