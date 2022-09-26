 Skip to main content
Robert Wilson

ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736, Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

Robert Wilson died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.

Kylan Dow

NORFOLK — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

OAKDALE — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Judith Butterfield

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Irene Marshall

NIOBRARA — Private family burial for Irene Marshall, 92, of Niobrara will be held at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

Judith Butterfield

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Virginia Field

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Donald Sidak

Donald Charles Sidak passed away peacefully at his home in Alexandria, La., on May 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was active until the last few months and almost made it to his 97th birthday.

Ruth Goodrich

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ruth C. Goodrich, 78, of Long Pine will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. A private family inurnment will follow in the afternoon in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

James Allen

ALBION — Services for James R. Allen, 85, Albion, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

