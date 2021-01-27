Robert Wilmes

You have permission to edit this article.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, will be Saturday, Jan. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. Ludger Catholic School.

 1931-2021

Livestreaming will begin at 10:30 a.m. on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page.

Robert Charles “Bob” Wilmes passed away Jan. 21, 2021, at the Avera Care Center in Creighton at the age of 90 years. He was a loving spouse, father and grandfather.

He was born Jan. 13, 1931, to John and Margaret (Vogt) Wilmes near Creighton.

Bob grew up northwest of Creighton with two brothers and two sisters. He attended a country school through the seventh grade, and then graduated in 1948 from St. Ludger High School in Creighton.

Following graduation, Bob farmed with his father. He then started working for Murphy Brothers Construction in South Dakota before returning to Creighton to continue farming until he got married.

Bob married Marlene Ann Wagner on Nov. 22, 1951, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They lived with Bob’s parents until the spring of 1952 when they moved to town where he worked as a parts man at Naprstek.

In 1953, they moved to their farmhouse northwest of Creighton, where Bob started farming, milking cows, and where they raised their family. He was a rural mail carrier for the postal service for many years until he retired in 1996. He worked part time at Jerry’s Bar, and after retirement, he helped at Brockhaus Funeral Home.

Bob was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church, where he was a lector and member of Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) committee and Rural Mail Carriers Association.

Bob enjoyed bowling, playing cards, pinochle, cribbage, dancing, traveling and attending games of his children and grandchildren.

Grateful for having shared in his life were his spouse of 69 years, Marlene; children Francie Hornback of Creighton, Mark (Jane) Wilmes of Creighton, Jolee (Don) Wheatley of Eagle, Jeff (Beth) Wilmes of Fremont, Rick (Patricia) Wilmes of Creighton, Virginia “Gina” (Larry) Fuelberth of Lincoln and Nancy (Dean) Schlote of Plainview; 24 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; siblings MaryAnn Moser of Eugene, Ore., and Marlene Fanta of Creighton; in-laws Rita Pitt of Creighton, Butch (Rita) Wagner of Creighton, Virginia Wagner and Jody Balzer of Franksville, Wis.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Doug Hornback; stillborn daughter; parents John and Margaret Wilmes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Henry and Beata Wilmes, Jack and Ruth Wilmes, Paul Moser, Willie Fanta, Eldred Pitt, Dennis Wagner; and parents-in-law Leo and Rose Wagner.

Bob was friendly to all and was respected and loved by many. He will be missed.

Online condolences may be made at www.brockhausfuneralhome.com.

