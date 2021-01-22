Robert Wilmes

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
In other news
Memorial services for Terry Wightman, 69, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Cedar Rapids in charge of the arrangements.
WISNER — Services for John Kaul, 85, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Linda L. Krueger, 68, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Wilmes, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Services for Trisha J. Lombard, 51, Inwood, Iowa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Inwood, Iowa. The Rev. James Koller will officiate.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Kathryn T. Kathol, 92, Bow Valley, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The. Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
LINCOLN — Services for Gayle (Wolfgram) Hurlbert-Morin, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, in Lincoln. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Cemetery in Madison at 2 p.m.
PIERCE — Services for Travis Gardner, 39, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce at a later date. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate.
CLEARWATER — Services for Georgine Funk, 89, Ewing, were Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman officiated. Burial was in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.