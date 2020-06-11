COVID-19 Nebraska cases

WINSIDE — Celebrations of life for Robert B. “Bob” Williams, 66, Parkville, Mo., will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 5240 Gleason in Shawnee, Kan., and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 101 S. Vroman St., in Winside. His ashes will be spread privately.

He died Sunday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Parkville, Mo.

Newcomer’s White Chapel Funeral Home & White Chapel Cemetery of Gladstone, Mo., is in charge of the arrangements.

1953-2020

Robert Williams was born on June 25, 1953, in Omaha. He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Archbishop Rummel High School, where he graduated in 1971. He worked as an insulation installer for the majority of his career until he retired.

He married Sandy Deck Williams on April 25, 1992. He raised two beautiful daughters, Shawn and Stefani. He was an excellent “Pa” to his five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy, and he had a strong faith in God.

Bob was an avid reader and had a special passion for history and non-fiction. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and cheering on the Huskers, Royals and Chiefs. He never met a stranger and valued every friendship throughout his life. He loved to travel with his spouse and New York friends to Mexico every year.

Bob was an excellent storyteller and “Uncle Groovy” was always the life of the party. He enjoyed music and attending concerts and had a special affection for local bands. Bob will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. J MacRae and Catherine (Kitty) Williams, and a brother, Donald Williams.

Robert is survived by his loving spouse, Sandy Deck Williams; his two daughters, Shawn (Brad) Veal of Shawnee, Kan., and Stefani Luetke of Liberty, Mo.; five grandchildren, Noah and Aidan Veal, Abbie, Owen and Hailey Luetke; his siblings, Lawrence (Sue) Williams of East Moline, Ill., Sharon (Jerry) Horgan of Maplewood, Minn., Richard (Michelle) Williams of Ankeny, Iowa, Joan (Carl) Scharf of Charlotte, N.C., Mary (Bill) Flory of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Ann Williams of Omaha; and many beloved nieces and nephews and many relatives.

In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials of your choice may be sent to White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, MO 64119. Attn: Robert Williams Family.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

