Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Robert Werner

Robert Werner

Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.

1930-2022

He attended a year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1948-49 and majored in baseball, music and math. It was in Lincoln that he met his future spouse, Lois Emshoff. They married Feb. 4, 1950, in Kansas City.

Robert and Lois farmed and fed livestock on a farm outside of Meadow Grove. In 1951, they moved to Kansas City, Mo., where he worked for CCA in the credit department. During this time, Robert Jr., Melodie and Gregory were born.

They moved back to the Meadow Grove farms in 1957 when his father passed, and his mother needed help. Kimberly was born in 1958 in Tilden. They farmed there for 11 years.

Robert and Lois moved to Albion in May 1969, where he worked for Norco Feed Mills for three years. They moved to Lexington in 1972, where he held various jobs until 1978. This is when they entered the motel management business and moved to Jackson, Miss., then Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Plano, Texas. They ended up in Topeka, Kan., where they retired in 1995.

Robert worked part time at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka and volunteered at Stormont Vail Hospital.

Preceding Robert in death were his spouse of more than 72 years, Lois; parents Conrad and Martha; in-laws Henry and Lillian (Hettinger) Emshoff; sister Patty and spouse Bruce Merten; sister-in-law Elinor (Emshoff) and spouse Willis Freeman; and grandson Christopher Werner.

He is survived by son Robert Jr. (Kathleen); daughter Melodie (Lloyd) Slaymaker; son Gregory (Jayne); daughter Kim Werner (Doug) McQuinn; along with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

