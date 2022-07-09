Robert Werner

Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.
1930-2022
He attended a year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1948-49 and majored in baseball, music and math. It was in Lincoln that he met his future spouse, Lois Emshoff. They married Feb. 4, 1950, in Kansas City.
Robert and Lois farmed and fed livestock on a farm outside of Meadow Grove. In 1951, they moved to Kansas City, Mo., where he worked for CCA in the credit department. During this time, Robert Jr., Melodie and Gregory were born.
They moved back to the Meadow Grove farms in 1957 when his father passed, and his mother needed help. Kimberly was born in 1958 in Tilden. They farmed there for 11 years.
Robert and Lois moved to Albion in May 1969, where he worked for Norco Feed Mills for three years. They moved to Lexington in 1972, where he held various jobs until 1978. This is when they entered the motel management business and moved to Jackson, Miss., then Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Plano, Texas. They ended up in Topeka, Kan., where they retired in 1995.
Robert worked part time at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka and volunteered at Stormont Vail Hospital.
Preceding Robert in death were his spouse of more than 72 years, Lois; parents Conrad and Martha; in-laws Henry and Lillian (Hettinger) Emshoff; sister Patty and spouse Bruce Merten; sister-in-law Elinor (Emshoff) and spouse Willis Freeman; and grandson Christopher Werner.
He is survived by son Robert Jr. (Kathleen); daughter Melodie (Lloyd) Slaymaker; son Gregory (Jayne); daughter Kim Werner (Doug) McQuinn; along with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.