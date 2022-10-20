 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Werner

NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. Werner, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Robert Werner died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.

Tags

In other news

Miles Kerber

Miles Kerber

NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Donna Johnson

Donna Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Johnson died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

James Black

James Black

NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1…

George Schimonitz

George Schimonitz

LINCOLN — Memorial services for George P. Schimonitz, 93, Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln.

Robert Murray

Robert Murray

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Murray, 70, Norfolk, formerly of Hartington, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

Donna Johnson

Donna Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.

Peggy Kubik

Peggy Kubik

WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Peggy J. Kubik, 80, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Private burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.

Richard Lovig

Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by U.S…

Donna Mae Flom

Donna Mae Flom

HARTINGTON — Services for Donna Mae Flom, 92, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donna Mae Flom died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara