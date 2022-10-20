NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. Werner, 74, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Robert Werner died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Johnson died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1…
LINCOLN — Memorial services for George P. Schimonitz, 93, Lincoln, formerly of St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St., in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Murray, 70, Norfolk, formerly of Hartington, will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.
WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Peggy J. Kubik, 80, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Private burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by U.S…
HARTINGTON — Services for Donna Mae Flom, 92, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Donna Mae Flom died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.