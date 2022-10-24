 Skip to main content
Robert Werner

Robert Werner

NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

1948-2022

Robert C. Werner born May 22, 1948, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. He loved spending time with his family and hanging out with friends in the “shop.”

After graduating from Meadow Grove High School in 1966, Bob served in the National Guard. He then began farming with his father and lived on the family farm near Battle Creek the remainder of his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Bob was known to have a great time and his laugh was contagious. He enjoyed adventures on his side by side. One of his favorite times of year was mid-March when he hosted a “wild game feed” for family and many friends.

Bob enjoyed playing cards and went to state in 2004. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and farm equipment in his spare time.

He is survived by longtime partner, Cindy Wichman; daughter Tammy (Brian) Arp; son Shane (Amy) Werner; son Trevor Werner (Keri); son Brett Werner; 10 grandchildren and Brandon and Jackie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lois Werner.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

