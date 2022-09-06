 Skip to main content
Robert Vogtman

OMAHA — Graveside services for Robert W. Vogtman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Robert Vogtman died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

1959-2022

Born Oct. 19, 1959, Robert Vogtman was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Vogtman, and a brother, Tom Vogtman.

Survivors include the love of his life, Marcia; daughters Brandi (Tom Schure) Vogtman, Dana (Michael) Calvert and Kayla (Kenneth) Ramsay; eight grandchildren, Eryn, Aiden, Abbey, Hailey, Lathon, Thomas, Jack and Max; his mother, Charmaine Vogtman; his siblings, Terry (Leon) Roberts, Sandy (Jerry) Wallace and David (Lacy) Vogtman; his extended family and many good friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for donation to Epilepsy Support Groups.

Condolences may be left at www.johnagentleman.com.

