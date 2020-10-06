Robert Vogt

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert “Bob” Vogt, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.