You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas

Robert “Bob” Thomas, 58, LuVerne, Iowa, died Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

The Lentz Funeral Home of Algona, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements.

1961-2020

Memorial services will be at a later date for friends and family to celebrate his life the way he would want it; outside and somewhere on the West Coast.

Robert Gordon Thomas, son of Malcolm and Irene Thomas, was born on Nov. 11, 1961, in San Diego, Calif. He had many trades in life, spanning from landscaping, large equipment operator, construction and even bridge building; he could do it all. As a child, Bob understood plants, animals and the wild outdoors. In his youth, he was active in Scouting and sports.

In 1991, while living in Alaska, Bob met Barb and their journey began. At that point, he started something very new, being a father to a pre-teenage girl. Bob and Barb were married in Reno, Nev., on June 3, 1997, while on a family road trip to the coast.

Bob and Barb were very spontaneous; they could pack up and move just to follow the wind. Together they lived in many places: Alaska, Nebraska, Texas, Oregon, just to name a few, but they settled in Iowa to be close to their grandchildren and watch them grow.

Bob loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren. He taught them never to be afraid to do anything, be it befriending snakes or going away to college. Life is what you make it, not others; so follow your dreams and do great things for you.

Bob was an outdoors man and animal whisperer. He had a way with animals, furry and scaled alike. He had a charm that animals understood better than people, friends and family knew this and loved it about him.

Bob loved his spouse very much; they were inseparable in their journey together. In the beginning, there were many road trips and storm chasing, toward the end, casino trips and sharing a slot machine for hours; everything together.

On many of these road trips, there would be stops. Bob could spot a $5 bill in the ditch and make the family turn around for it. When his grandson was born, it was a new experience for him that he took to with great enthusiasm. His name became Papa. Papa taught this little boy everything he could, from animals to respect and manners.

After a few years with his grandson, Papa was bombarded with teenage girls again to help raise. He didn’t back down from a challenge, but embraced it instead. His grandchildren learned so much from him. It never mattered to Papa that he wasn’t blood related; these were his grandkids no matter what. Bob, Papa, lead a very full life with so many great stories to pass on; we all have our favorites, and the lesson learned from them, like don’t bring home baby bobcats.

Bob is survived by his spouse of 23 years, Barb; daughter Gwen (Charles) Tracer of LuVerne; grandchildren Kaiel Tracer of LuVerne, Jacilyn Valero of Des Moines, Angel Hixson of Brookings, S.D., and Destiny Hixson of Norfolk; his mother, Irene Thomas of Roseburg, Ore.; siblings James Thomas of Roseburg, Cynthia Bugado of Keizer, Ore., Dan Thomas of Spring Ville, Utah, and Dave Thomas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Thomas in 2005.

Condolences may be left at www.lentzfuneralhome.com or sent to 108 Kossuth Ave., LuVerne, Iowa 50560.

Tags

In other news

Robert Thomas

Robert Thomas

Robert “Bob” Thomas, 58, LuVerne, Iowa, died Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.

Donald Talbott

NORFOLK — Services for Donald “Don” Talbott, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Glenn Gibbs

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Glenn Gibbs, 69, Grand Island, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.

Phyllis Wachholtz

OSMOND — Services for Phyllis F. Wachholtz, 99, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. She died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at CHI Health in Plainview. 

Steven Thompson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Steven “Steve” Thompson, 62, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence in Norfolk.

Rosemary Peyton

STANTON — Services for Rosemary A. Peyton, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Arvin Anson

Arvin Anson

NELIGH — Graveside services for Arvin C. Anson, 86, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Rosemary Peyton

STANTON — Services for Rosemary Peyton, 75, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Sarina James

NIOBRARA — Services for Sarina James, 30, of rural Center will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Pat White-Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Blessed Redeemer Cemetery in Howe Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-