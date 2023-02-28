Robert Taylor

LAUREL — Services for Robert L. “Bob” Taylor, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Laurel United Methodist Church. The Rev. Chris Clinchard will officiate. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery at later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will continue an hour prior to the funeral at the church.
1937-2023
Robert L. “Bob” Taylor died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel with his spouse and daughters by his side.
Bob was born on July 24, 1937, in Concord to Harvey and Lucile (Salmon) Taylor. He grew up in Dixon and Cedar counties, attending rural school and graduating from Laurel High School in 1955.
On May 9, 1958, Bob married Lorraine Berteloth at the Onawa United Methodist Church in Iowa. After their marriage, they lived in Laurel and were members of the Laurel United Methodist Church.
Bob provided for his family as an ironworker and boilermaker. When they became empty nesters, Bob and Lorraine were house parents at the Omaha Home for Boys in Omaha and ranch managers at Clarence Werner’s in Valley.
Bob finished out his working years as an over-the-road truck driver.
Bob enjoyed hunting both big and small game with his dad and brother, John. He loved his pet dogs and made sure his daughters all grew up with one. Bob had a “need for speed.” He raced stock cars named Sweet 16 and Eight Balls, just to name a few. Occasionally, he even came home with a school car for one of his daughters, realizing it had “too many horses under the hood.”
Bob was very handy at fixing things, tinkering and took up a love for woodworking. He made his spouse, daughters and other family members beautiful wooden heirlooms to be cherished.
Bob and Lorraine retired in Yankton so Bob could continue his passion of fishing. Throughout the years and into their retirement, Bob and Lorraine traveled and wintered in Port Aransas, Texas, where he could catch bigger fish and share bigger fishing stories. As Bob and Lorraine needed to be closer to their daughters during “the golden years,” they moved to and currently reside in Laurel, enjoying their friends and neighbors.
They were members of the Laurel Senior Center, where Bob enjoyed playing pool with the boys. Bob loved his family and was proud of his daughters and where life took them. He instilled a hard work ethic in them. He always looked forward to the visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his spouse of almost 65 years, Lorraine Taylor of Laurel; three daughters, Sandra (Chuck) Nelson of Concord, Sharon (Ray) Kneifl of Dixon and Shelli (Patrick) Arens of Laurel; 10 grandchildren, Erich, Andria (Greg) and Trista, Sarah, John (Samantha), Ben (Emma) and Jason, Zach, Nic (Jessica) and Abagail; great-grandchildren: Jackson, Caden, Kensley and Levi, Elizabeth, William, Walter and a baby due in June, Peter, Lorraine, Max and Nathan; brother John (Cindy) Taylor of Concord; a sister, Kathy (Jim) Krieger of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; many beloved aunts; uncles and friends; and his pet companion, Mugs.
The Taylor family would like to extend a special thank you to the PMC Hospice team and the Hillcrest Care Center for all they did for Bob and his family. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Pallbearers are his grandsons: Erich Nelson, Zach Roeder, John Kneifl, Nic Roeder, Ben Kneifl and Jason Kneifl. Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters: Sarah Kneifl, Andria Jensen, Trista Nelson and Abagail Arens.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzfuneralhome.com.