NIOBRARA — Private services for Robert Taylor, 55, Yankton, will be held at a later date. Robert Taylor died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Robert Taylor, 55, Yankton, will be held at a later date. Robert Taylor died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Robert Taylor, 55, Yankton, will be held at a later date. Robert Taylor died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Alaire Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Florence Salyers, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Arlene Harris, 92, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Arlene Harris died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
CLEARWATER — Merle J. Sehi, 83, Elgin, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
WAUSA — Services for Tim Albrecht, 65, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Tim Albrecht died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.