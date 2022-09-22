 Skip to main content
Robert Strong

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Robert P. Strong, 76, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove with the Rev. Chris Phelps officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Strong died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Shirley Marshall

Shirley Marshall

Shirley K. Marshall, 81, Blue Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022, at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation.

John Neth

John Neth

NORFOLK — Memorial services for John W. Neth, 83, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating.

Gerald Motacek

Gerald Motacek

NIOBRARA — Services for Gerald “Moe” Motacek, 76, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Alta Luttman

Alta Luttman

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Fauneil Weible

Fauneil Weible

WAYNE — Services for Fauneil (Wittler) Weible, 96, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Fauneil Weible died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Christian Arduser

Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Fauneil Weible

Fauneil Weible

WINSIDE — Services For Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

Navonne Haake

Navonne Haake

AINSWORTH — Services for Navonne Haake, 85, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Clearwater Cemetery near Clearwater.

