NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Robert P. Strong, 76, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Fellowship Bible Church in Newman Grove with the Rev. Chris Phelps officiating. Inurnment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Strong died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.