ALBION — Services for Robert “Bob” E. Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard, American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Robert Spiegel died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.