ALBION — Services for Robert E. “Bob” Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard, American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Robert Spiegel died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
1938-2022
Robert Eugene “Bob” Spiegel, son of Fredrick and Bernice (Pope) Spiegel, was born on June 24, 1938, in Albion. Bob attended school in Albion and graduated with the class of 1956. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1956 to 1958.
On July 30, 1960, Bob married Dorothy McCarthy. From this union, Bob was blessed with three children: Bobbie, Robin and Timothy.
Bob had many jobs during his lifetime and loved to work with his hands. He lived in Minnesota, where he worked for Cargill before moving back to Albion. Once back, he took over Spiegel Mobil, then worked at B & B Motors. Later, he worked as a machinist at NAPA and worked for Bob Hartford. He later earned a degree as a certified master machinist. He then worked at Norfolk Auto until he retired in August 2015.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While living in Albion, he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Albion Volunteer Fire Department. Throughout the years, Bob was also a hunter safety instructor, where he taught countless students about the importance of gun and hunting safety.
Bob is survived by his three children: Bobbie (Joey) Freeborn of Wahoo, Robin (Marvin) Labenz of Norfolk and Timothy (Tammy) Spiegel of Norfolk; nine grandchildren: Andrew (Monica) Freeborn of Leawood, Kan., Becky (Jess) Potthoff of Louisville, Aimee (Chad) Junck of Norfolk, Kelly (Ryan) Stepp of Gretna, Tyler Labenz of Norfolk, Heidi (Shawn) Patsios of Kearney, Zachary (Amy) Spiegel of Norfolk, Phillip (Lindsay) Spiegel of Norfolk and Chelsea (Josh) Kuchta of Randolph; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karan Haynes of Albuquerque, N.M., and Roselyn (Bob) Self of Monett, Mo.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Edwin “Punk” Spiegel; baby sister Shirley Spiegel; and brother-in-law Tom Haynes.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.