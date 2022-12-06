 Skip to main content
ALBION — Services for Robert E. “Bob” Spiegel, 84, Battle Creek, formerly of Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard, American Legion Post 162, VFW Post 736 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Robert Spiegel died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

1938-2022

Robert Eugene “Bob” Spiegel, son of Fredrick and Bernice (Pope) Spiegel, was born on June 24, 1938, in Albion. Bob attended school in Albion and graduated with the class of 1956. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1956 to 1958.

On July 30, 1960, Bob married Dorothy McCarthy. From this union, Bob was blessed with three children: Bobbie, Robin and Timothy.

Bob had many jobs during his lifetime and loved to work with his hands. He lived in Minnesota, where he worked for Cargill before moving back to Albion. Once back, he took over Spiegel Mobil, then worked at B & B Motors. Later, he worked as a machinist at NAPA and worked for Bob Hartford. He later earned a degree as a certified master machinist. He then worked at Norfolk Auto until he retired in August 2015.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While living in Albion, he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Albion Volunteer Fire Department. Throughout the years, Bob was also a hunter safety instructor, where he taught countless students about the importance of gun and hunting safety.

Bob is survived by his three children: Bobbie (Joey) Freeborn of Wahoo, Robin (Marvin) Labenz of Norfolk and Timothy (Tammy) Spiegel of Norfolk; nine grandchildren: Andrew (Monica) Freeborn of Leawood, Kan., Becky (Jess) Potthoff of Louisville, Aimee (Chad) Junck of Norfolk, Kelly (Ryan) Stepp of Gretna, Tyler Labenz of Norfolk, Heidi (Shawn) Patsios of Kearney, Zachary (Amy) Spiegel of Norfolk, Phillip (Lindsay) Spiegel of Norfolk and Chelsea (Josh) Kuchta of Randolph; 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karan Haynes of Albuquerque, N.M., and Roselyn (Bob) Self of Monett, Mo.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Edwin “Punk” Spiegel; baby sister Shirley Spiegel; and brother-in-law Tom Haynes.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

