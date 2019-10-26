Robert Sohl

A celebration of life and private inurnment for Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl, 71, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at a later date. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Joseph is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after a long illness.
1948-2019
He was born in Norfolk in 1948 to the late Clarence Carl and Grace Ione (Rickey) Sohl.
“Dr. Bob” had a long career as a mechanic with Joe’s Tire & Auto Service in St. Joseph. His first love, however, was rock ‘n’ roll, and he was an active member of the local music scene for many years throughout the Midwest. He was inducted into the Nebraska Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, both as a solo artist and as a member of Don Sohl and the Road Runners.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a son, Eric Sohl and spouse Erica of Danville, Vt.; his sisters, Judy McKinley of Omaha and Sandra Johnson of Yankton; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guest book can be found at www.meierhoffer.com.