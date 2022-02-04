WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” Sherry, 85, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Robert Sherry died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center.
LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. James Broz will officiate with burial in Concord Cemetery in Concord.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary A. Andersen, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mary Ann Andersen died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Frances “Jane” Witt, 99, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. James Linn died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Services for Warren E. Creamer, 71, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
STANTON — Services for Betty A. Quinn, 85, Stanton, are pending at Home For Funerals–Stanton.
STANTON — Services for Debra K. “Debi” Timperley, 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
