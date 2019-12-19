Robert Sellon

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Robert V. Sellon, 87, Randolph, will take place at a later date in Randolph.
1932-2019
Robert Vern Sellon passed away peacefully at Honor Health Hospital in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Dec. 8, 2019, with his family by his side.
Robert was born April 18, 1932, in Sioux City, to Harry and Gertrude (Dias) Sellon. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1949.
On Nov. 11, 1950, Robert married Virginia Carol Milander of Randolph.
Robert is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Virginia; their four children, Ann Shebesta of Albuquerque, N.M., Bruce Sellon (Cindy) of Fort Myers, Fla., Paul Sellon (Sue Ann) of Hamburg, Iowa, and Roberta Gear (Phil) of Cave Creek, Ariz.; and 10 grandchildren.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Randolph and very active in the community. Harry F. Sellon founded Sellon’s Machine Shop in 1919, and Robert joined him in 1949. The business provided welding, machine and repair work for the Randolph community for 100 years.
Robert served two terms as Randolph city councilman, was past president of Randolph Community Club, served on the Randolph Park Board and Boy scoutmaster. He was a member of Nebraska Machinists and Welders Association and served as its past president. For several years, he was a welding adviser at Northeast Nebraska Community College.
Robert was a 60-year member of Masonic Lodge 203 in Randolph and later Plainview Lodge 204. He was a 32 degree life member of the Sioux City Consistory. Robert was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star.
Robert was a kind and gentle man who loved to tell stories. He enjoyed boating, skiing, doing word search puzzles and going to coffee. Robert was a devoted spouse, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.