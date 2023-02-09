Robert Scott

NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax, S.D. The Rev. Bill Heermann will officiate.