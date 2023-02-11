NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax, S.D., with the Rev. Bill Heermann officiating.
Robert Scott died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air, in Norfolk.
1940-2023
Bob was born on May 20, 1940, in Clementson, Minn., the son of Clarence and Nora (Lauritson) Scott. The family moved to Carp, Minn., where he was raised. In 1961, Bob moved to Nebraska and worked for Wittler Cattle Company.
On Aug. 25, 1962, Bob married Nancy Jo Johnson at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He was employed at Stanton Public Power before he began driving trucks. Later, Bob went to work at Nucor as a crane operator. After 20 years of service, Bob returned to trucking, known as the “Nightwalker” to his fellow truckers. He intended to retire and enjoy fishing in Bonesteel, however, when it became known that he could operate equipment, Bob was continually recruited to help.
Bob is survived by his two sons, Kent (Shelly) Scott of Sebring, Fla., and Jeffrey (Brandy Herian) Scott of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Sheri Scott of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jamie) Scott, Jessi (Justin) Hammonds, Cody Scott and Brittany Scott; five great-grandchildren; brothers Henry (Rose) Scott and Kenneth (Lola) Scott; one sister-in-law, Kathryn (Forsyth) Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Nancy Jo, in 2021; and brother Bill Scott.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.