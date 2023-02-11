 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Scott

Robert Scott

NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairfax, S.D., with the Rev. Bill Heermann officiating.

Robert Scott died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air, in Norfolk.

1940-2023

Bob was born on May 20, 1940, in Clementson, Minn., the son of Clarence and Nora (Lauritson) Scott. The family moved to Carp, Minn., where he was raised. In 1961, Bob moved to Nebraska and worked for Wittler Cattle Company.

On Aug. 25, 1962, Bob married Nancy Jo Johnson at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. He was employed at Stanton Public Power before he began driving trucks. Later, Bob went to work at Nucor as a crane operator. After 20 years of service, Bob returned to trucking, known as the “Nightwalker” to his fellow truckers. He intended to retire and enjoy fishing in Bonesteel, however, when it became known that he could operate equipment, Bob was continually recruited to help.

Bob is survived by his two sons, Kent (Shelly) Scott of Sebring, Fla., and Jeffrey (Brandy Herian) Scott of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Sheri Scott of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jamie) Scott, Jessi (Justin) Hammonds, Cody Scott and Brittany Scott; five great-grandchildren; brothers Henry (Rose) Scott and Kenneth (Lola) Scott; one sister-in-law, Kathryn (Forsyth) Scott; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Nancy Jo, in 2021; and brother Bill Scott.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Daniels

Robert Daniels

CLEARWATER — Services for Robert A. Daniels, 61, of Clearwater will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ziems Cemetery, rural Ewing.

Dennis Carlson

Dennis Carlson

WAKEFIELD — Services for Dennis L. Carlson, 84, of Wakefield will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield with the Rev. Jill Craig officiating.

Ricky Koehler

Ricky Koehler

OSMOND — Service for Ricky L. Koehler, 63, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Ricky Koehler

Ricky Koehler

OSMOND — Services for Ricky L. Koehler, 63, of Osmond will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond.

Shirley Kehne

Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Dalton Alder

Dalton Alder

O’NEILL — Services for Dalton Alder, 17, of Emmet will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Robert McLeod

Robert McLeod

AINSWORTH — Robert J. McLeod, 49, of Ainsworth died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

Carole Kimmel

Carole Kimmel

NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Lagreta Jensby

Lagreta Jensby

WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara