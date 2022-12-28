 Skip to main content
Robert Schulz

MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Robert Schulz died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.

1947-2022

Robert Vernon was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Norfolk to Otto Vernon and Adelyn Louise (Severa) Schulz. Over the years, Bob grew up on farms in the Norfolk, Battle Creek and Madison area. He served in the Army from 1968 to 1969.

Bob married Pam Schroeder. They later divorced. Then he married Mary Kohl, and they were blessed with a daughter, Bobbi. They later divorced.

Bob worked as a welder and mechanic throughout the years.

Bob enjoyed playing cards and watching old Western movies. He loved driving his old Jeep and spending time with grandchildren. In the fall, Bob liked helping area farmers with their harvest.

He is survived by his daughter, Bobbi (Josh) Ottis of Norfolk; grandchildren: Diamond, Ellyson, Bralyn, Cadence, Alexandria and Bentley; uncles Duffy Severa of Fremont and Alvin Sayers of Clarkson; siblings Shirley Summers of Madison, Raymond (Judy) Schulz of Atkinson, Sharon (Cloyde) Louk of Weston, Mo., Sandra (Allen) Hake of Creston, Richard “Rich” (Julie) Schulz of Albion, Shar (Luke) Beiermann of Madison and Sharilyn Heller of Madison; many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; several aunts; uncles and brothers-in-law Ron Summers and James Heller.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

