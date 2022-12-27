MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Robert Schulz died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements.