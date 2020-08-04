Robert Schueth

FREMONT — Services for Robert F. “Bob” Schueth, 85, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. rosary at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
He died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
1935-2020
Robert F. “Bob” Schueth was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Humphrey, to Leo and Gertrude (Schrage) Schueth.
Robert grew up in Humphrey, graduated St. Francis High School in 1953 and received his secondary education was at Milford.
He married Lois J. Ottis in Humphrey on Dec. 1, 1956. She passed away April 11, 2017.
Robert was employed by General Wholesale in Norfolk, Western Electric in Omaha, tended bar for Sunshine Tavern in Fremont and retired from Lucent Technology in Omaha in 1999.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he was a frequent usher, and was a longtime member of the Fremont Eagles Club.
Robert is survived by his sons, Tim (Carolyn ) Schueth and Todd (Kristi) Schueth, all of Fremont; a brother, Eugene (Ardith) Schueth of Humphrey; his grandchildren, Mandi, Nathan, Kali, Alicia, Cassie and Madison; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse, Lois.
