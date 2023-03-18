TILDEN — Services for Robert Scholz, 76, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Scholz died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
NIOBRARA — Private services for Robert Taylor, 55, Yankton, will be held at a later date. Robert Taylor died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Alaire M. Anderson, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Alaire Anderson died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Florence Salyers, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Arlene Harris, 92, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Arlene Harris died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
CLEARWATER — Merle J. Sehi, 83, Elgin, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
LAUREL — Marietta L. Linn, 84, Laurel, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
WAUSA — Services for Tim Albrecht, 65, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Tim Albrecht died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
WAYNE — Services for Marcella L. (Brugger) Larson, 96, of Wayne will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.