Robert Schnabel

Robert G. Schnabel, 88, Green Valley, Ariz., formerly of the Norfolk area, died Jan. 23, 2023.
A celebration of life was held in Green Valley. Memorials are suggested to Orphan Grain Train.
1935-2023
Robert Gene Schnabel was born in Middle Branch on Jan. 8, 1935, to Walter and Faye (Huston) Schnabel. He graduated from high school in Neligh in 1952, then from Norfolk Junior College in 1955 and from the University of Nebraska in 1957.
In 1957, he married Shirley A. Mauk in Norfolk. Bob served in the Army Reserves from 1956 to 1962. He retired after 31 years of employment from Chevron Chemical Co.
In 1987, he and Shirley moved to Green Valley, Ariz.
Survivors include his spouse, Shirley; son Randall; daughters Leslie (Jon) Abegglen, Debra (Mike) Dougherty and Linda (Jerry) Civello; granddaughters Erin (Ryan) Baumgart, Elizabeth (Nick) Zerwas, Chelsea and Chloe Civello; grandsons Chet and Reed Wallace; and great-grandsons Jackson and Harrison Zerwas and Bodhi Civello. He also is survived by a sister, Peggy Downie.