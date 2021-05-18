Robert Riggins

NORFOLK — Private family services for Robert H. “Bob” Riggins, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Kansas. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1940-2021
Bob was born on Jan. 16, 1940, to Odie and Albertine (Poorbaugh) Riggins in Wichita, Kan. He attended grade school in Wichita and graduated from Wichita High School. He then attended college enrolling in diesel technician courses. He served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961.
After the service, Bob married Deanna McKinnie on April 11, 1965, at the First Christian Church in Wichita and they continued living in Wichita. Bob worked as a mechanic for a Chevy garage in Wichita.
In 1972, the family moved to Norfolk and Bob served as the diesel technician instructor at Northeast Technical Community College from 1972 to 1988. Bob also owned and operated Diesel Fuel Injection Service in Norfolk with business partner Jim Arens until Bob retired in 1995.
Bob enjoyed golfing and being a member at Fairplay Golf Course in rural Norfolk. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them along with attending their activities. Bob enjoyed traveling with his wife and going to Kansas during the wheat harvest. Bob was a member of First Christian Church, Norfolk, American Legion, and the Fairplay Golf Course.
Survivors include his spouse, Deanna Riggins of Norfolk; daughter Angela (Scott) Dostal of Lincoln and their children, Sean O’Keefe, Haidan O’Keefe, Kaitlin O’Keefe and Kaitlyn Dostal; daughter Andrea (Jeremy) Childress of Kearney; sister Carolyn (Glen) Chambers of Wichita; and brother David Riggins of Wichita.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Odie and Albertine.
The family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.