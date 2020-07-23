Robert Rich Sr.

TILDEN — Private services for Robert “Bob” Rich Sr., 89, Tilden, will be at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Lucille Luedke, 91, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City.
HARTINGTON — Services for Roman Keiter, 91, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for former Madison Mayor Donald G. “Don” Maybon, 80, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Gale A. Nemec, 69, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Karen (Kort) Nykodym, 69, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret “Peg” Bendixen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CROFTON — Private graveside services for Larry D. Jackson, 79, Crofton, will be at a later date under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton. He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Bickford Memory Care Assisted Living in Sioux City.
NORFOLK — Services for Kathy “Toby” Fagan, 69, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence in Norfolk.
