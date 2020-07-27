Robert Rich Sr.

TILDEN — Private services for Robert “Bob” Rich Sr., 89, Tilden, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
He died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1931-2020
Robert Tracy Rich Sr. was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Providence, R.I., to Cecil and Elaine (Metz) Rich. Robert was called home July 22, 2020, while residing at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
After serving his country, he worked the pipeline as a heavy equipment operator from Saudi Arabia to Nebraska, where he met and married JoAnn Morris on Dec. 4, 1959. They were blessed with boys, Billy, Bobby, and Rick.
Robert drove tractor trailers over the road until his retirement. Robert knew stories and people from coast to coast and could recall them by name and the type of truck they drove. He enjoyed spending time with his family and had several exotic animals during retirement.
Robert is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Rich of Tilden, Billy and Nancy Rich of Norfolk, Robert (Bobby) and Nancy Rich of Tilden and Richard (Rick) Rich of Tilden, Betty Jean and Eric Hall of Hickory, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 11 brothers and sisters; and grandchildren, Stacey, Tracey and Dustin.
Condolences may be sent to JoAnn Rich and Family at P.O. Box 93, Tilden, Nebraska, 68781.