Robert Prill

ATKINSON — Private services for Robert L. Prill, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 Thursday, March 25, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Public graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Page Cemetery in Page. Military rites will be provided by Page American Legion Post 315.
Public visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Masks and social distancing are required.
He died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Country Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill.
Memorials may be directed to Gideon’s International or Norfolk Rescue Mission.