NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert R. “Bob” Plisek, 81, Norfolk, will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Robert Plisek died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2023
Bob was born on Nov. 17, 1941, in Norfolk the son of Rudolf and Lillian (Studnicka) Plisek. He was raised in Norfolk until 1952 when his family moved to Fort Collins, Colo.
In 1975, Bob and his father started Western Bingo Supply in Albuquerque, N.M.
Bob returned to Norfolk following his retirement.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.