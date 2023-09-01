NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Plisek, 81 of Norfolk are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
Robert Plisek died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard …
NORFOLK — Services for Orma Lang, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orma Lang died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Gayle Neuhaus, 82, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Gayle Neuhaus died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Genevieve Hodge, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
EMERSON — Services for Rose Mary (Heimann) Coan, 94, of Emerson will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emerson with the Rev. Mark Bridgman officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Emerson.
WAYNE — Services for Carol A. Doorlag, 63, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Craig A. Nelson, 76, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Craig Nelson died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
CREIGHTON — Private family services for Barbara Gardner, 97, of Creighton will be Saturday, Sept. 2, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate.
