Robert Pischel Jr.

NIOBRARA — Services for Robert “Bob” Pischel Jr., 74, of Niobrara are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
He died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
HARTINGTON — Denelda Becker, 80, of Hartington died on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her residence after suffering a stroke.
OSMOND — Patsy J. Owens, 70, of Osmond died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home in Osmond. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. A private family service and burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba wi…
ALBION — Donald L. Harms, 71, of Albion, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Private services were held for Gale W. Young, 85, of Norfolk who died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Randall Coffin officiated. Burial will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Judy Wobbenhorst, 69, of Belden will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Private memorial services for Laura L. Spanel, 58, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
RANDOLPH — Services for Judy Wobbenhorst, 69, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Belden.
