TILDEN — Private graveside services for Robert Petersen, 79, Tilden, will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Tilden. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1940-2020
Robert Dean Petersen was born July 2, 1940, at home north of Tilden to his parents, Walter and Lorraine (Voigt) Petersen. He went to country school at District 3 and then graduated from Tilden High School in 1958. After graduating, Robert worked for his uncle Wayne Cox for a short time and then began farming with his brother, Walter.
In 1962 Robert married Karen Howard and to that union four children were born: Wendy, Cindy, Kathy and Bobby. Robert started Cattle King Manufacturing, which made cattle oilers. On Nov. 8, 1966, he received the patent for his cattle oiler creation.
In 1980, Robert married Jolene Michaelis of Norfolk. They were blessed with the birth of three sons, Michael, Andy and Brian. Robert and Walter raised grain crops of corn, soybeans and alfalfa. They also raised feeder pigs and registered Angus bulls and cows. Robert was a fix-it repair man and did welding for his neighbors. Robert made the first cab for a tractor in Antelope County.
Robert enjoyed bow hunting deer and coyote hunting. Robert also enjoyed music and wrote many songs. He and Jolene attended many music concerts together. Robert was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. He loved his God, wife and family in that order.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jolene of Tilden; daughters, Wendy (Tony) Holmberg of Jackson, Cindy (John) Winkleblack of Cape Coral, Fla., and Kathy (Greg) Kuyper of Roseburg, Ore.; sons, Bobby (Tonya) Petersen of Tilden, Michael (Stephanie) Petersen of Stanton, Andy (Andrea) Petersen of Norfolk, and Brian Petersen of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine (Rudy) Dittrich and Marilyn Kay Dittrich of Tilden, and Debbie Howard of Meadow Grove; brother, Walter (Shirley) Petersen of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lorraine; sisters, Julie Thompson and Theresa Freeman; infant brother, Dean; and brothers-in-law, Jerome Dittrich and Les Thompson.
