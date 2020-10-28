VERDIGRE — Services for Robert Novacek, 84, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton after battling severe lung disease for several years.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2020
Robert “Bob” Novacek was born at the family farm 7 miles west of Verdigre on Jan. 9, 1936, to William and Tillie (Ruzicka) Novacek. He was the youngest of five children and almost died shortly after birth due to the inability to digest cow’s milk. Fortunately, a neighbor suggested goat’s milk, which he then thrived on. He grew up with older brothers Leonard and Bill and sisters Marcella and Betty.
Bob attended nine years of country school at District 47 and 1-½ years at Verdigre High School, after which he stayed home to help his parents on the farm homesteaded in 1873 by his grandparents, Frank and Fannie Novacek.
Bob then entered the U.S. Army and served for two years from 1955 to 1957 out of Fort Lewis, Wash. He was part of the heavy artillery and transportation divisions, often driving important military generals across the country.
Bob married Betty Jane Miller of Monowi on Oct. 25, 1959, at the Verdel Presbyterian Church. The couple was married for 56 years before Betty passed away in 2016. They had two daughters, Dixie Lee, born Dec. 17, 1960, and Debbie Sue born March 23, 1965. The family farmed with his parents for 15 years until moving to Verdigre in 1974.
Bob was then employed with the Village of Verdigre for seven years, during which time he enjoyed working with his good friend, Don Maslonka. After that, he worked as the head custodian at Verdigre Public School for 13 years, during which time he met his good friend, Ron Wecker.
After retiring from the school, he worked as a handy man in Verdigre doing odd jobs, and he always said, “some of the jobs were really odd.”
Bob loved the people of Verdigre and always remembered all the good times with friends who had passed. He also was Betty’s caregiver for many years, driving her to appointments and United Methodist events. The Methodist women joked they would have liked to have made him an honorary member.
Although most of his life was filled with hard work, he enjoyed playing pitch, fishing with grandkids and having a pivo with buddies earlier in life. Bob so appreciated the short little visits at the post office and Jacks Quickstop/One Stop with everyone in town.
Bob was also very proud of having been a volunteer fireman with the Verdigre Fire Department for many years and enjoying the mountain oyster feeds with the rural department. In addition, he was recognized for reaching a blood donor milestone with the American Red Cross.
Bob chose to be baptized in his 40s in the Verdigre United Methodist Church. He served in the church for many years making hundreds of popcorn balls for treat bags at Christmas, setting out luminaries on many frosty Christmas Eves, peeling pounds of potatoes for Kolache Days, scooping snow, helping with funeral dinners and driving elderly members to and from church. He and Betty had many dear friends in their church family. In his late 70s, he decided to become an official member of the church stating, “well, I hate to rush into things.”
He was the best dad any girls could have, always patient, forgiving and there when they needed him.
Bob welcomed his two sons-in-law, Jerry and Scott, as his own sons. One of his greatest joys was welcoming his grandchildren, Taylor and Garrett Hanefeldt and Erin and Emily Taylor. The couple enjoyed watching them grow up, attending hundreds of school events, birthday parties and holidays. He was blessed to see them all get married and have children of their own.
Bob was preceded in death by his spouse, Betty; his parents, Tillie and William; as well as his brothers, Leonard and spouse Margie Novacek and Bill Novacek; and his sisters, Betty Haineraich and spouse Leonard and Marcella and spouse Frank Marshall.
He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Dixie and Jerry Hanefeldt of Center and Debbie and Scott Taylor of Pierce; four grandchildren, Taylor and spouse Megan Hanefeldt of Center, Erin and spouse Brett Suckstorf of Pierce, Garrett and Courtney Hanefeldt of Winnetoon and Emily and spouse Tom Hatesohl of Salina, Kan.; nine great-grandchildren, Tucker, Jocie and Tate Hanefeldt, Parker, Peyton and Emma Suckstorf, and Maverick, Brooks and Easton Hanefeldt; and many nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.