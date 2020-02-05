Robert Nelson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Nelson, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
He died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.
1955-2020
Robert L. “Bob” Nelson was born June 13, 1955, in Coleridge and was the son of Forrest and Muriel (Braunsroth) Nelson. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1973, and then later graduated from Northeast Community College.
After graduating from college, Bob worked construction for a few years before working for the City of Norfolk in the Waste Water Department for 22 years. Bob then worked for Lou’s Thrifty Way for five years.
He married Betty Wallin in December 1982.
Bob enjoyed riding Harleys before downsizing to scooters; he also enjoyed hunting and being outdoors.
Survivors include Tony Nelson of Norfolk, Tyler (Kelsey) Nelson of Council Bluffs, Ashley (Ryan) Schmidt of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Kingston and Trison Schmidt, Mia Jo Nelson; his former spouse, Betty Nelson of Norfolk; his sister, Vicki Cromwell of Genoa, Esther Geiger of York and June (Dave) Baumgartner of Lincoln; his brothers, Roger Rosenthal of Lincoln, Raymond (Deb) Mohlman of Geneva and Rodney (Kathy) Hengelfelt of Stromsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Muriel, and a sister, Linda.
Recorded music will be “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” “When I Get To Where I Am Going” and “Drowning” by Chris Young.
