Robert Myers

ORCHARD — Services for Robert H. Myers, 66, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview.
1955-2021
Robert Herman Myers, our beloved spouse, father, brother and friend, entered into the presence of God on Nov. 30, 2021, following complications from an infection of a heart valve.
A lifelong resident of Plainview, Robert was born on Aug. 24, 1955, and grew up on the family dairy farm with his parents and two sisters. In high school, he was the drum major for the marching band, ran cross country and was heavily involved in 4-H. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1973 and then enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the agriculture honors program.
At college, he was involved in the dairy judging team that competed at state and national levels and later graduated in 1977. It was at this time that he committed his life to Jesus Christ and began deepening his faith through involvement with Campus Crusade for Christ.
While at college, he met and subsequently married Eloise “Ellie” Wedekind on Aug. 9, 1980, with whom he remained happily married for 41 years. They raised their family on the family farm, where Robert led them in singing, playing music, homeschooling and 4-H, showing many dairy cattle through the years. In more recent years, Robert enjoyed taking trips with Ellie to visit family members around the country.
Robert was a wise counselor, a faithful friend and a lifelong dairy farmer. His clear tenor voice and kind nature have blessed many during his years of attendance at Cornerstone Bible Church in Orchard. He served as the president of AMPI in Nebraska, and he enjoyed mentoring young dairymen and women as a judge and instructor at county fairs. He was a perpetually curious man, who knew how to make a person feel important by his intent listening and his insightful questions, and he loved God’s revelation in both Scripture and the natural world. He wanted everyone to know that forgiveness of sin, peace, and eternal life are the free gifts of faith in Jesus Christ.
Robert is survived by his beloved spouse, Ellie; his five children, Kristina Shires and her spouse Hudson of Clermont-l’Hérault, France, Ryan of New York, N.Y., Scott and his spouse Ilena of Houston, Texas, Brandon of Plainview and Heather of Plainview. He also is survived by his nine grandchildren: Kadyn, Kaliantha, Karik, Korbyn, Hero, Halwyn, Holden and Haisley Shires of Clermont-l’Hérault, France, and Gideon Myers of Houston; his sisters, Janice Loutzenhiser and spouse Jim, Jeanine Loutzenhiser and spouse Joel; sisters-in-law Heidi Rast and spouse Nathan, and Glenda Robinson and spouse Guy. He was also very close to his 14 nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Rhoda (Krutz) Myers; his infant son, Michael John; his father-and mother-in-law, Glenn and Marjorie Wedekind; and brother-in-law Matthew Wedekind.