HARTINGTON — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Murray, 70, Norfolk, formerly of Hartington, were set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
Robert Murray died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1952-2022
Robert Allen “Bob” was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Yankton, to LaVern and Dorothy (Guenther) Murray. Bob grew up in Hartington and worked for his dad at Vern’s Barber Shop until he was in third grade then started riding along and working for Fischer Brothers Feed & Trucking.
Bob attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1970. During these school years, Bob was both a Mass server and lector at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
During high school, Bob worked at Neu Cheese in Hartington and then for John Rahn digging wells. Bob later moved to Fremont, then to Oregon and later to Texas, where he supervised a foam insulation crew working on buildings throughout the southern U.S. Later Bob returned to Hartington, taking a position at Hartington Public Schools.
Bob loved being around his brothers and sisters, liked to travel, appreciated a good story and following the Huskers.
Bob was blessed by the attention and care given by Ms. Marissa Heiderman, his case manager, Ms. Laura (Peitz) Petersen, his niece, and Faith Regional’s Hospice Team.
Bob is survived by seven siblings; Beverly (Darrell) Peitz of Hartington, Anne Hoesing of Jackson, Jeffery (Jane) Murray of Dayton, Ohio, Charles (Lynette) Murray of Fullerton, Shane Murray of Raleigh, N.C., Christie Murray of Wayne, Paul Murray of St. Paul, Minn.; 17 nieces and nephews; 24 grandnieces and nephews; and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, LaVern and Dorothy Murray; two brothers, Gerald (Badger) and John Murray; a grandniece; brother-in-law Howard Hoesing; and many others in his extended family.