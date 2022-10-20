 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Murray

Robert Murray

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Murray, 70, Norfolk, formerly of Hartington, were set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

Robert Murray died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1952-2022

Robert Allen “Bob” was born on Sept. 25, 1952, in Yankton, to LaVern and Dorothy (Guenther) Murray. Bob grew up in Hartington and worked for his dad at Vern’s Barber Shop until he was in third grade then started riding along and working for Fischer Brothers Feed & Trucking.

Bob attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School in 1970. During these school years, Bob was both a Mass server and lector at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

During high school, Bob worked at Neu Cheese in Hartington and then for John Rahn digging wells. Bob later moved to Fremont, then to Oregon and later to Texas, where he supervised a foam insulation crew working on buildings throughout the southern U.S. Later Bob returned to Hartington, taking a position at Hartington Public Schools.

Bob loved being around his brothers and sisters, liked to travel, appreciated a good story and following the Huskers.

Bob was blessed by the attention and care given by Ms. Marissa Heiderman, his case manager, Ms. Laura (Peitz) Petersen, his niece, and Faith Regional’s Hospice Team.

Bob is survived by seven siblings; Beverly (Darrell) Peitz of Hartington, Anne Hoesing of Jackson, Jeffery (Jane) Murray of Dayton, Ohio, Charles (Lynette) Murray of Fullerton, Shane Murray of Raleigh, N.C., Christie Murray of Wayne, Paul Murray of St. Paul, Minn.; 17 nieces and nephews; 24 grandnieces and nephews; and many friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, LaVern and Dorothy Murray; two brothers, Gerald (Badger) and John Murray; a grandniece; brother-in-law Howard Hoesing; and many others in his extended family.

In other news

Gary Krugman

Gary Krugman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.

Miles Kerber

Miles Kerber

NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Joseph Fichtl

Joseph Fichtl

CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Miles Kerber

Miles Kerber

NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Richard Lovig

Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by U.S…

Robert Murray

Robert Murray

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert A. “Bob” Murray, 70, Norfolk, formerly of Hartington, were set for 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.

Rose Marie Schueths

Rose Marie Schueths

ELGIN — Services for Rose Marie Schueths, 86, Elgin, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Revs. John Norman and Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Elgin.

Palmer Albers

Palmer Albers

OSMOND — Services for Palmer P. Albers, 97, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and…

Donald Gloe

Donald Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara