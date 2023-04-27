Robert Mohl

BANCROFT — Robert A. “Bob” Mohl, 93, West Point, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft. The Rev. Nathan Henschen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Bancroft Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.
Memorials are suggested to the Bancroft Fire and Rescue or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft is in charge of the arrangements.