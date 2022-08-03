TILDEN — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Mather, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Mather died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Yvonne Lee (Smith) Teets, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. Born April 27, 1936, on the Smith family homestead in Inman, Yvonne attended Inman Public School for 12 years, graduating in 1954.
MADISON — Services for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Amy Eisenmann died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Memorial services for Donna Ann Reeves, newborn daughter of Rhoda and Christopher Reeves, will be at 2 p.m. (EST) Saturday, Aug. 6, at Harvest Bible Chapel, 585 Old Oak Road, in Severn, Md.
VERDIGRE — Services for Lillian Swoboda, 98, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Lillian Swoboda died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
SPENCER — Visitation for William “Bill” Thenhaus, 79, Brooklyn Park, Minn., will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
MADISON — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
NELIGH — Services for James “Jim” Pelley, 77, Omaha, formerly of Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Kenneth Wilson, 79, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Kenneth Wilson died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Plainview.
NORFOLK — Emma Hartmann, 91, Norfolk, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.