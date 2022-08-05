TILDEN — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Mather, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Robert Mather died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk.
1934-2022
Robert Wayne Mather entered into heaven at the age of 87 on Aug. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 20, 1934, in Norfolk to Charles and Rose (Friese) Mather. Bob, as he was known to all, worked at Norfolk State Hospital in the 1950s and then worked for Nash Finch for 10 years driving truck.
Bob then owned and operated Bob’s One Stop in Meadow Grove for 40 years from 1966 to 2006. After retiring, Bob started selling old cars at Bob’s Classic Cars for another 10 years or so.
Bob was an entertainer and hosted an annual Christmas party for the One Stop patrons every year. Music was a lifetime love, which led him to learn to play the guitar, and he could be found singing Johnny Cash and Elvis.
He loved collecting items and had collections of coins, beer cans and alcohol containers, Elvis memorabilia, Christmas village pieces and classic cars.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Sandy (Alan) Knapp of Niobrara; his son, Michael Mather of Norfolk; daughter-in-law Brenda Mather of Meadow Grove; granddaughters April (Gail) Knust of Neligh Angie (BJ) Schmitt of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Ashlee (Mark) Funk of Columbus; a grandson, Aaron Trube of Omaha; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Jill Pochop of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; a son, Terry Wayne in 2013; two brothers, Charles “Bud” Mather and Lyle Mather; and two sisters, Geraldine “Gerry” Eckert and Shirley Whipple.
Burial at the Tilden City Cemetery will follow the luncheon.