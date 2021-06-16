You have permission to edit this article.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Robert Kuhl, 78, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton following a battle with cancer.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

———

Robert Lyle “Bob” Kuhl of rural Lindy was born to Everett and Mary (Stewart) Kuhl on Sept. 2, 1942. The first two years of Bob’s life were spent living on the Missouri River bottom, which is now part of the Lewis and Clark Lake. In 1944, the family moved to the rural Lindy community, where he continued to make his home and farm prior to moving to Sister James.

Robert was baptized at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy as an infant and was a member of the Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. He attended Addison School District 38 through the eighth grade and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1960.

Following high school, Bob farmed with his father until January 1963 when he joined the U.S. Army, serving until his honorable discharge in October 1964. Upon completing his service, he returned to the family homestead and farmed alongside his father and brother.

Bob was a double sixth generation farmer traced back to James Stewart Sr. of Ireland on the Samuel Stewart side and to Ascahel Webb on the Elsie (Hilfiker) Stewart side of the family.

Being a lifelong farmer in the Lindy community was his world. He loved the seasons, tending to livestock, watching his crops grow and harvesting in the fall. In 2018, he received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award in recognition of having farmland in the same family continuously for more than 100 years.

Serving within his community was important to Bob. He was a member of the American Legion. He was a lifetime member of the former Bloomfield and now Wausa Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star and Yankton Oriental Consistory. He was a member of the Knox County Cattleman’s Association. He served on the Addison township board for 43 years as their treasurer.

Bob was a member of the Lindy volunteer fire department for 22 years, several of them serving as their fire chief.

Bob enjoyed spending time with family, neighbors and friends and would lend a helping hand where it was needed. Fishing for an afternoon or evening was an enjoyable day for Bob, even if the fish were not biting. Keeping up on the news from the Lindy Country Club was vital. Knowing how much it had rained in the neighborhood, who was starting work in the field, who was buying or selling livestock, and the current farm commodity prices was important.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mary; his brother, Ronald; and grandparents Henry and Elcy (Fulton) Kuhl and Sam and Elsie (Hilfiker) Stewart.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Pat Kuhl of Bloomfield; nieces Cheryl (Terry) Schadt of West Peoria, Ill., and Marcia (Alan) Erickson of Lindy; great-nephews Matthew Schadt of Peoria, and Ryan Schadt of West Peoria; uncle Galen Stewart of Bloomfield; along with many cousins and lifelong friends of the Lindy community.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Bloomfield/Lindy Fire and Rescue Department, Christ Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice in Bob’s memory.

