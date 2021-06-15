BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Robert Kuhl, 78, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.