Robert Kment Sr.

STANTON — Services for Robert R. Kment Sr., 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton.
1953-2019
Robert Ray Kment Sr. passed peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home near Stanton.
He was born Jan. 21, 1953, at Norfolk, the son of Adolph and Etta (Bade) Kment. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1971 and attended Northeast Community College.
On July 30, 1972, Bob married Cindy Dreyer at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple were blessed with two children, Michelle and Robert Jr.
Bob farmed the family farm near Stanton until retiring from farming in 2017. Over the years, Bob worked, in addition to farming, for Pinkerton Security Co. as a security guard at NORCO Feeds and Vulcraft in Norfolk for about five years.
He was in charge of maintenance at Norfolk Regional Center for about 12 years. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton. His hobbies included attending his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, fishing and tinkering around the farm. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed fast cars.
Survivors include his spouse, Cindy Kment of Stanton; two children, Michelle “Missy” Kment and Leon Bruhn of Leigh and Robert Jr. and Jennifer Kment of Stanton; six grandchildren, Gage Kment; Seth Kment and Brittany Houdek, Jasmine Kment, Tylor Kment, Kaden Kment and Gabriella Kment, all of Stanton; a great-grandchild Jaxtyn Kment of Stanton; a sister, Nancy and Rollie Bettendorf of Norfolk; three brothers-in-law, Don Dreyer of Stanton, Dale and Marva Dreyer of Stanton and Tim Dreyer of Cheyenne, Wyo.; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Taylor of Norfolk and Sherri and Dan Kirby of Battle Creek; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents.
Music will be provided by organist, Rae Caskey. Pallbearers will be Dan Dolezal, Brian Suchan, David Dolezal, David Hoar, David Kounovsky, David Kment and Dennis Kment.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kathy Skrivanek, Robin Sperl, Russell Kumm, Lori Suchan, Dan Huss and Dwight Kumm. In memory of Bob’s good friends A.J. Skrivanek, Dennis Sperl and Richard Suchan.
