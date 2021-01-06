Robert Kalvelage

BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
He died in December 2020.
1954-2020
Robert Frank Kalvelage was born to Alvis and Janice (Mundschenk) Kalvelage on Aug. 20, 1954, in Columbus. He grew up on a farm near Elgin and graduated from Pope John High School in 1972.
He served in the military from 1972 to 1979. He spent most of his adulthood working as a farmhand. He loved being outdoors, whether it was mowing yards, fishing or just enjoying the fresh air.
He is survived by his daughters, Leanna and spouse Thomas Jaixen of Platte Center and Alicia of Wayne; his grandchildren, Carson, Madeline and Anna; his brothers, Steven (Peter) Kalvelage of Johnson City, Texas, and James (Dolly) Kalvelage of Albion; and a sister, Carol (Gary) Thiele of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Hofer.
To respect the safety of the family and friends, masks and social distancing will be required. There will also be no luncheon.