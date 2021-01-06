You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert Kalvelage

Robert Kalvelage

BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

He died in December 2020.

1954-2020

Robert Frank Kalvelage was born to Alvis and Janice (Mundschenk) Kalvelage on Aug. 20, 1954, in Columbus. He grew up on a farm near Elgin and graduated from Pope John High School in 1972.

He served in the military from 1972 to 1979. He spent most of his adulthood working as a farmhand. He loved being outdoors, whether it was mowing yards, fishing or just enjoying the fresh air.

He is survived by his daughters, Leanna and spouse Thomas Jaixen of Platte Center and Alicia of Wayne; his grandchildren, Carson, Madeline and Anna; his brothers, Steven (Peter) Kalvelage of Johnson City, Texas, and James (Dolly) Kalvelage of Albion; and a sister, Carol (Gary) Thiele of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Hofer.

To respect the safety of the family and friends, masks and social distancing will be required. There will also be no luncheon.

Tags

In other news

Treasure Evans

Treasure Evans

HARTINGTON — Services for Mrs. Andy (Treasure) Evans, 36, Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died from cancer on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.

Aliya Acuña

Aliya Acuña

NORFOLK — Services for Aliya Acuña, 15, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Betty Meyer

Betty Meyer

TILDEN — Private services for Betty Meyer, 89, Tilden, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Merle Liewer

Merle Liewer

ATKINSON — Services for Merle Liewer, 75, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Robert Kalvelage

Robert Kalvelage

BRUNSWICK — Services for Robert F. Kalvelage, 66, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Congregational Church in Brunswick. The Rev. Robert Moore will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Brunswick Cemetery.

Yolan Zimmerman

Yolan Zimmerman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Yolan K. Zimmerman, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.

Donald Steube

Donald Steube

PLATTSMOUTH — Private memorial services for Donald D. “Don” Steube, 80, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at First Lutheran Church in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Lloyd Stuhr will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Vernon McManigal

Vernon McManigal

CREIGHTON — Private services for Vernon McManigal, 86, Center, will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Fore…

Jesse Lewis

Jesse Lewis

NORFOLK — Services for Jesse M. Lewis, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara